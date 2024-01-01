Kaidi Ruusalepp

CEO and founder, Funderbeam

Kaidi is a former CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and of the Central Securities Depository; Co-Founder of Estonian Service Industry Associaton; and Member of the Startup Europe Advisory Board at European Commission.

A lawyer by education, she co-authored the Estonian Digital Signatures Act of 2000 — landmark legislation that enables secure digital identities and, in turn, the country’s booming electronic economy. Kaidi was then the only IT lawyer in Estonia.

Following her belief that not doing something now will make you regret it for the rest of your life, she has created Funderbeam, fuelling the companies of the future one a blockchain-powered Exchange that offers the opportunity to raise growth capital for companies and provide immediate liquidity to investors worldwide. As Funderbeam uses blockchain technology, it aims to become the future model on stock exchanges.