Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh
Songwriter and CEO of BDRM Records
Michaela "Mickey" Shiloh is a multi-platinum selling songwriter and CEO of BDRM Records. Furthermore, Mickey also leads Songsmithxd Productions, the joint venture between BDRM Records and CAD Management.
During her years as a songwriter, Mickey has worked with Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Pitbull, LL Cool J, Jeremih, Iggy Azalea, Jason Derulo, JLo, Rita Ora, Omarion, Dada Life, Cassie, Vic Mensa, Wiz Khalifa, T.I., The Game, Keke Palmer, Christina Milian, Jake Miller, Jack & Jack, Justine Skye, Diplo, DJ Chuckie, Alex Da Kid, Jasmine Villegas, Brooke Valentine, T-Boz, Travis Garland, Shontelle, Mistah F.A.B., King Los, Serayah, Teyana Taylor, McClain Sisters, OMG Girlz, Mindless Behavior, and many more.
In November 2018, Mickey was listed on Forbes 30 Under 30 in Music for the class of 2019.
The Future of AI in the Music Business
There is no question as artificial intelligence continues to integrate itself inside the creative sphere of music that the jobs of songwriters, producers, engineers and artists will be augmented
Want To Break Through The Noise? Songsmth Your Brand
As the adoption of smart speakers like Amazon's Alexa continues to grow, brands are being forced into a 'voice first' era, making it a perfect time for brands to develop their sonic identities
How Blockchain Will Revolutionize Murky Music Industry Relationships and Practices
Instead of focusing solely on traditional revenue models, artists and their teams need to consider incorporating technology to develop new revenue pipeline models
Want Hit Records? Include More Women in Your Creative Process
For production of the top 600 songs made between 2012 and 2017, women made up only 22 per cent of artists, 12 per cent of songwriters, 3 per cent of engineers, and 2 percent of producers
