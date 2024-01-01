Sanjay Goel
Consultant and Advisor
Latest
Personalized Gift Industry Is Up and Blooming With Innovative Companies Entering the Space
This personalized gift shop is making waves with its unique and bespoke styles
South-East Asia's Leading Digital Marketing Agency Has Successfully Pivoted to Remote Work In the Shadow of COVID-19
Digital marketing agency Primal has shifted all their Asia-based staff to work from home, to help stem the spread of the pandemic.
This Australian Company Transitioned To a Remote Agency In the Face Of Coronavirus In No Time
Digital marketing agency Impressive last week made the pre-emptive decision to switch to working remotely to encourage social distancing and prevent further outbreak of coronavirus across the country
COMO Group Builds Empathetic And Genuine Relationship With Guests
The CEO Olivier Jolivet believes people pay a premium for something they will remember, for something they enjoy.