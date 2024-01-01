Dr Sayem Hossain
Founder, HotCubator
Sayem Hossain is an academic, researcher and start up enthusiast based in Australia. With industry experiences from the private and public sectors, Sayem likes to tinker ideas through his idea incubation start-up HotCubator, which ushered budding entrepreneurs to award-winning entrepreneurs.
Latest
5 Tips to Avoid Innovation Myopia
There are other facets of Innovation, which need careful attention and should be instilled within the philosophy of the innovation gurus to avoid the innovation myopia
Five ways to Declutter your Busy Day
While a lot of us still enjoy the mundane style of writing stuff in the notepad, here are a few ideas that can help you to unearth yourself once you get piled under the rubble of distraction
Five Benefits of Formal Education To Sharpen Your Entrepreneurial Skills
When you are sitting inside a classroom amid of a bunch of pupils, potentially, you are surrounded by a group of future leaders, who will eventually create their own position in one way or another
Five Tips to Ace Your Vlogging Career in 2019
In a visual social media platform like YouTube, content is all what matters and needs spellbinding appeal
5 Tips to Kick Start Your Mumpreneur Career
Striking work-life balance is the biggest challenge for mothers