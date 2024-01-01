Tamara Alaveras

Co-founder and managing director, 3 Phase Marketing

Tamara Alaveras has more than a decade in marketing roles including experience in Victorian government agencies and corporate teams.

Latest

Marketing

5 Ways Marketing will Change in 2020

Bet on AI, chatbots this year, as well as more visual content than written

Growth Strategies

Moving With the Digital Evolution

For companies to survive and prosper in this turbulent environment, they need to be adaptive, agile and able to react quickly to modifications

More Authors You Might Like