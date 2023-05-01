Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether you're a TikTok expert or just starting to explore the platform, it's crucial to understand the importance of TikTok likes and how it affects your success on the platform. Are likes more important than followers? How many likes do your videos need to make an impact on the TikTok algorithm?

You need to understand the impact of likes on your TikTok campaigns to know how crucial they are. Getting thousands of likes indicates that your content is creative and enjoyable enough for users to show their appreciation.

But what exactly are TikTok likes?

What are TikTok Likes?

TikTok likes are more than just a number displayed on your profile. The number of likes relates to popularity and engagement. This means that your TikTok likes indicate how well users respond to your content and how that translates to the TikTok algorithm.

The more active users you have on your profile, liking and commenting on your content, the more visibility you'll receive. TikTok's algorithm uses activity, subject matter, location, and audio to serve content to relevant users.

In other words, the algorithm ensures that you are rewarded for excellent content and that users get the content they want.

Why TikTok Likes?

It only took five years for TikTok to take over the internet. In its first year, TikTok saw over 200 million downloads on its platform. The app was initially dismissed as a fad, but its creators shook off the insult and grew TikTok into the absolute phenomenon it is today.

The platform is a Gen-Z game-changer, as they say, with two-thirds of American teens actively using TikTok and 1 in 6 confirming they are nearly constantly on the app. Those who initially didn't understand why TikTok was so popular now find themselves regularly producing viral content and boosting their brands. There are 150 million active US users on the app daily, who use it for at least 1.5 hours every day.

In 2022, TikTok received more visitors than Google. It is safe to say that most of its billion active users are searching for content on TikTok instead of Googling it. And once you tell TikTok what content you want to see, it provides it for you in an endless stream of videos.

A 2020 IZEA survey showed that both Gen-Z and millennials believe TikTok to be the best platform in the world to promote brands and products, especially through influencers. Both groups prefer TikTok over long-standing social media apps like YouTube and Instagram.

Almost a quarter of TikTok's global audience are women aged 18 to 24, while male users in the same age bracket account for another 18%. Meanwhile, 31% of global TikTok users fall in the 25 to 34-year age group.

A whopping 35% of users follow brands on TikTok. This is fantastic news for anyone who wants to highlight their unique product or brand on the platform. Users are always looking for something innovative and new to follow and buy into and are actively searching for brand recommendations and creative content.

In the US alone, TikTok advertising has a potential reach of 109,538,000. That is a boost for any brand, considering that TikTok users also love spending money on the app. In fact, it was the top app for consumer spending in 2022.

Looking at these incredible stats, it's clear that the importance of TikTok likes extends far beyond bragging rights. It opens the door to brand engagement within your ideal demographic and sets the sky as the limit for your business' growth potential.



How and Where to Get More TikTok Likes

Now that you know how important it is to get your audience to like your TikTok content, you may wonder how to get more TikTok likes to improve your engagement rate.

Fortunately, there are several ways to increase that all-important number on your profile:

Create compelling hooks for your videos, which get viewers to watch until the end. The best way to do this is to use show-stopping colors and humor or place the final result at the beginning of the video.

Use relevant hashtags to reach new audiences. Just ensure that you stay away from banned hashtags.

Jump on the latest trends. TikTok is a trend paradise, and trends come and go quickly. You can use TikTok's Creative Center to stay on top of trends or even find the best hashtags to accompany the latest trend.

Use captions to ensure users can watch your videos with the sound off. TikTok can automatically add captions by analyzing the audio in your video, but you'll likely have to edit some of it to ensure it's correct.

Use TikTok's features to your advantage. You can collaborate with other brands by stitching your videos together or duetting content. Collaborations allow for a wider reach and will see your likes increase faster.

If you want a head start on increasing your TikTok likes, you should consider buying followers from Celebian.



Why Celebian is The Best Place to Buy TikTok Followers

Celebian is a trusted TikTok growth service that enhances your efforts to grow your following and likes on the app. Celebian provides real engagement with high-quality followers and even gives their customers free TikTok views – up to 100.

Celebian offers the following features when you buy TikTok followers on its platform:

Authentic followers and likes at highly affordable prices.

Instant growth on your TikTok platform. You place your order and see immediate results. You can choose between 100 and 10,000 followers, depending on how many likes you want and how much engagement you require on your TikTok profile.

Anonymity and reliability. You don't need to provide extensive information to sign up with Celebian and any information you do provide is kept private.

Celebian even offers free trials and likes to get you going on the road to TikTok success.

Celebian offers likes, followers, and views to all TikTok users, including content creators, influencers, and brands. The popular growth service has long since recognized the potential of TikTok marketing and has made it its goal to provide TikTok users with an easy way to gain the followers and likes they need to build their profile and brand. Buying likes helps improve organic growth and leads to even more followers.

Conclusion

Your ability to grow your followers, views, and likes on TikTok affects how much your brand will expand on the platform. You can use influencers to increase your likes, or you can buy likes from Celebian and make an immediate impact on the platform. Start focusing on increasing your TikTok likes today, and you'll soon have a strong presence on the world's most popular social media platform.

Sources: