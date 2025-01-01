Boardwave2025
Entrepreneurs
#Boardwave2025: Jarvey Moss, CEO of Saible
Jarvey Moss, CEO of Saible talks to Entrepreneur UK at Boardwave
Entrepreneurs
#Boardwave2025: Dr. Vivian Chan, CEO of Capital Catalysts
Dr. Vivian Chan, CEO of Capital Catalysts talks about the importance of exit literacy for entrepreneurs.
Technology
#Boardwave2025: Gianluca Tirozzi, President and co-founder of bitCorp
Gianluca Tirozzi, President and co-founder of bitCorp, shares the challenges of building a start-up and his vision for the future.
Entrepreneurs
#Boardwave2025: Dr. Elsa Zekeng, Founder of Söker Data
Dr. Elsa Zekeng, founder of Söker Data talks all things founding, entrepreneurship, and the power of networks like Boardwave.