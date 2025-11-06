#Boardwave2025: Dr. Vivian Chan, CEO of Capital Catalysts Dr. Vivian Chan, CEO of Capital Catalysts talks about the importance of exit literacy for entrepreneurs.
Dr. Vivian Chan, CEO of Capital Catalysts, speaks to Entrepreneur UK about her session at Boardwave Live 2025, sharing her top tips for successful exit strategies and her advice for those just starting out on their entrepreneurial journey.