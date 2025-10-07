Entrepreneur UK Staff

Kamani Property Group Goes Global

Adam Kamani's real estate reboot in Dubai

'Control the Controllable'

How Patchworks plans to outpace the competition in 2026

What Founders Get Wrong

Pragmatic, candid, and founder-focused, Andrew Morris shares what early-stage start-ups often overlook — and what really matters when it comes to raising capital, building relationships, and standing out in a noisy market.

Government and Industry Partner on £30 Million EV R&D Project

Toyota to lead £30m zero-emission vehicle project, backed by £15m in government funding, in major push to advance UK EV innovation and industry growth.

The Sticky Truth

How Keir Carnie is chewing up the plastic gum industry

Sellafield Ltd Awards £2.9bn Infrastructure Contracts

Three companies have won contracts with a total value of up to £2.9bn to supply key non-nuclear infrastructure works on the Sellafield site.

