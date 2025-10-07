Entrepreneur UK Staff
Latest
What Founders Get Wrong
Pragmatic, candid, and founder-focused, Andrew Morris shares what early-stage start-ups often overlook — and what really matters when it comes to raising capital, building relationships, and standing out in a noisy market.
Government and Industry Partner on £30 Million EV R&D Project
Toyota to lead £30m zero-emission vehicle project, backed by £15m in government funding, in major push to advance UK EV innovation and industry growth.
Sellafield Ltd Awards £2.9bn Infrastructure Contracts
Three companies have won contracts with a total value of up to £2.9bn to supply key non-nuclear infrastructure works on the Sellafield site.