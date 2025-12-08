Deputy PM Leads Legal Sector Future Plan Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy chairs new expert panel today to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global legal services in the £42.6bn industry.

A new expert panel, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, convened for its inaugural meeting today at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London. The English Law Promotion Panel has been established as part of the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy and will focus on strategies to reinforce the UK's position as a global leader in legal services.

The panel brings together a diverse group of legal professionals, business leaders, judges, academics, and representatives from major public relations organizations. Members include figures from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and TheCityUK, alongside senior legal experts with extensive experience in international law.

In its first meeting, the group will explore key opportunities for growth in the £42.6bn legal services sector. With increasing global competition from emerging legal hubs, the panel's primary goal is to ensure that English law continues to be the preferred choice for international business, dispute resolution, and investment.

The panel will discuss measures to bolster the international reputation of English law, improve access to legal services, and identify areas for investment to strengthen the UK legal sector in the face of evolving global challenges.

As the legal services industry faces new challenges, including technological advances and the rise of alternative legal systems, the government's broader objective is to ensure that the UK maintains its competitive edge in this key economic sector.

Businesses worldwide can select the legal system for resolving disputes in international contracts, and English law is a popular choice due to the UK's high-quality courts, independent judges, and trusted legal framework. This has helped make the UK an attractive location for businesses and positioned London as a leading global business hub. English law governs a significant portion of global trade, including £250bn in mergers and acquisitions and 40% of corporate arbitrations, playing a key role in supporting the rule of law globally.

Deputy Prime Minister and Lord Chancellor David Lammy said: "The UK's legal services sector is a hidden super-power of our economy, generating more than £42.6bn a year and employing more than 364,000 people across the country. The use of English law by international businesses is key to that success story and we want to stay ahead of the game. Today I am bringing together legal and business leaders to make sure the UK remains the jurisdiction of choice and continues to champion the rule of law around the world."

