With the AI market projected to hit $4.8 trillion by 2033, according to a UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report, the amount of AI-driven solutions aimed at improving efficiency and unlocking opportunities for scaling businesses is booming. The capabilities of AI tools are increasing exponentially, in ways entrepreneurs cannot afford to ignore.

Yet the perils of AI have also been well-documented, from bias and hallucinations to data and sustainability. How can those looking to use AI to support business growth do so effectively and responsibly? Are there areas where humans will always be the better fit to drive growth?

In this article, leading industry experts explore how entrepreneurs can balance innovation with responsibility, turning AI from a buzzword into a sustainable driver of competitive advantage.

Slow Down to Speed Up: AI Governance is your first priority

For Ray Eitel-Porter, co-author of Governing the Machine: How to Navigate the Risks of AI and Unlock its True Potential, AI has powerful business growth potential, automating repetitive tasks, uncovering insights from complex datasets, and improving decision-making speed and accuracy. However, without robust governance and validation, organisations risk costly errors, miscommunication with customers, and unintended reinforcement of inequalities. He notes that generative AI in particular can produce highly plausible outputs that may also embed bias or fabricate information.

"Long-term growth comes not from chasing every new tool, but from embedding AI into carefully designed and well-governed processes," says Eitel-Porter. "AI success depends as much on training, culture, and oversight as on technology. Organisations that define clear objectives, establish ethical guardrails, and continuously validate outputs are the ones that convert innovation into measurable, sustainable value."

By supporting AI adoption with governance frameworks, Eitel-Porter argues organisations can harness its power safely while minimising risk, turning innovation into a true business advantage rather than a potential source of harm.

To Unlock AI's Power, Start with Your Data, Not the Technology

"There's real power in AI and the hype exists for a reason," explains Sebastien Kirk, CEO and co-founder of GaiaLens. "But rather than jumping in headfirst, organisations need to prioritise efficiency if they want AI to genuinely enhance workflows and unlock the full value of their data."

Kirk emphasises that data must sit at the heart of every AI integration programme, and that businesses should clearly define what they want AI to achieve before deciding which tools to adopt. He argues that "it's not a one-size fits all approach" and that the true power of AI lies in unlocking the hidden value within an organisation's own data. "Unlike off-the-shelf open APIs, bespoke AI systems enable companies to extract insights, optimise workflows, and turn their data into tangible results," he adds.

Establishing a clear strategy for data consolidation, analysis, and reporting is therefore fundamental for any business seeking to use AI to support business growth. Seb concludes, "AI success isn't about technical boldness; it's about disciplined design and collaboration. Strategic vision paired with experts who understand both the data and the business ensures AI becomes an engineered long-term capability, not a quick win to be announced."

Lagging Behind: AI is no match for legacy systems and unresolved technical debt

Software and Data Engineering expert, Ian Murrin, co-author of Transform: The 14 Behaviours Driving Successful Digital Transformation in the Age of Gen AI, warns that legacy software, poor-quality systems, and unresolved technical debt act as hidden drags on innovation.

"Even the most advanced AI models cannot compensate for years of deferred maintenance, misaligned processes, or unclear objectives," Murrin argues, suggesting that growth only happens when AI is applied to well-understood problems within environments prepared to leverage it effectively. "AI adoption must be part of a disciplined, iterative transformation process that includes resolving legacy issues. Organisations must define clear objectives, test rigorously, learn continuously, and integrate insights into decision-making. These structured processes must be aligned with leadership behaviours to unlock measurable growth while avoiding costly missteps," he adds.

Ultimately, AI's potential is real, but it depends on the quality of underlying systems, the clarity of organisational objectives, and the capability of leaders to guide technology strategically. "When applied thoughtfully and systematically, AI becomes a true accelerator of business value; when deployed without context, it risks reinforcing existing inefficiencies and missed opportunities," he concludes.

AI's 'Midas Touch' comes from human hands

As AI reshapes the business world, some employees and customers are excited, while others are anxious. "Leaders need to balance the efficiencies of automation with reassurance, upskilling, and human connection," says Aidan O'Driscoll, founder of sales agency AIign Consultancy & Agency. Reinforcing this, he spotlights the impact of AI in sales, an area where this balance is particularly essential.

While AI tools can automate many elements of lead generation, he notes that it is actually the human touch that is making a big comeback in sales and business development. "After years of digital-first selling, Zoom pitches, AI-powered email outreach, and more, decision-makers now want real interactions again. Deals are more likely to close in person than through a chatbot," he says.

In a competitive market, it's how entrepreneurs lead with curiosity, embed tailored value into their outreach, and take bold action that makes the difference to their sales. So, for O'Driscoll, while AI will streamline the process, it's the human connection that will close the deal.

AI Is Nothing Without EI: Emotional Intelligence still matters

James Woodfall, founder of Raise Your EI, agrees that although AI makes businesses faster and smarter, it's human understanding that can give organisations their edge. Entrepreneurs, he believes, can truly set themselves apart by developing emotional intelligence (EI) to build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their clients and teams.

He states, "Even as AI begins to interpret behavioural patterns, it cannot replicate the full emotional literacy or contextual awareness that humans bring to interactions or decision-making." Highlighting that the real opportunity isn't simply in what AI can do, but in what it enables us to do better, he says, "We should use the time we gain from automation and increased efficiency to invest in developing our EI, which enables us to deepen conversations and strengthen communication skills that will create loyal, lasting relationships."

Woodfall sums up, "When attention is given to empathy, understanding, and relationship building, businesses don't just become more efficient - they become more people-centered. And that's where real growth happens."