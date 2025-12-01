As the UK enters 2026, a growing number of small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs) are turning to automation and AI not as a fad, but as a lifeline - a way to streamline operations, scale efficiently and weather economic uncertainty.

One such company is Nuumad, a healthcare‑tech startup delivering a consultation platform aimed at pharmacies and clinics. Its co‑founder Judit Mora lays out the strategy with crystal clarity: "In 2026, the biggest shift in our business strategy is a full commitment to intelligent automation. We're systemising as many processes as possible and investing in the right technologies to streamline operations end-to-end."

That ambition is not just internal reshuffle - it's a foundational shift in how some firms expect to grow. Mora adds that the goal is to "scale efficiently, support a larger influx of customers, and equip both our internal teams and customer‑facing channels with a strong, accessible knowledge base." For a sector under pressure - spiralling costs, staff shortages, rising demand - automation is becoming a critical lever to maintain quality and expand reach.

A nationwide trend, not just a one‑off

The move by Nuumad reflects a broader pattern across UK SMEs. According to a 2025 report by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), 35 % of SMEs now say they are actively using AI technology - up from 25 % in 2024. Meanwhile, a study from Lloyds Banking Group shows that among UK firms using AI, 82 % report increased productivity, and 76 % say profitability has improved.

Still, the journey is uneven. Many firms struggle with skill gaps, cost, and uncertainty about how far to push automation - especially given broader economic headwinds. A recent survey found that while SMEs recognise AI's potential, less than half feel they are using it to its full extent.

What "automation pivot" means in practice

For companies like Nuumad, automation is not about cutting corners - it's about unlocking capacity and quality under pressure. With systems handling routine tasks, teams can focus on core service delivery: consultations, compliance, customer care. Growth becomes scalable without proportional increases in staff or overhead.

This is not hypothetical: UK businesses increasingly view AI as a productivity lever. And with many firms planning additional investment in AI over the next year, 2026 may be the year when automation shifts from early‑adopter experimentation to mainstream business infrastructure.

For the UK economy- still grappling with inflation, energy costs, and global uncertainty - that could make all the difference. Firms that use automation to reduce friction, lower costs, and respond faster to demand stand a better chance of thriving.

A turning point - if the UK gets it right

But there is a risk. As automation becomes more necessary, the divide between firms that can afford to invest - in skills, infrastructure, data governance - and those that can't may widen. Without support, many SMEs may remain stuck at "some use" of AI, never unlocking its full potential.

Still, with leaders like Mora throwing the full weight of their strategy behind automation, 2026 could mark a critical turning point. For those ready to commit, systemise processes, invest in the right technologies, and make automation part of their backbone - this could be the moment when UK SMEs stop reacting to disruption and start shaping what comes next.