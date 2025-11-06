#Boardwave2025: Dr. Elsa Zekeng, Founder of Söker Data Dr. Elsa Zekeng, founder of Söker Data talks all things founding, entrepreneurship, and the power of networks like Boardwave.
Dr. Elsa Zekeng, founder of Söker Data, reveals how her company is revolutionising data accessibility and transparency across industries. From science to entrepreneurship, her journey is one of purpose-driven innovation.