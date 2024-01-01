Sustainable Businesses

From Concept To Company: Q&A With Stuart Davis, Co-Founder And CEO, Dubs Universe

Stuart Davis, co-founder and CEO at Dubs Universe, explains his enterprise's innovative design process, supply chain transparency, and community engagement efforts.

By Entrepreneur UK Staff
From Concept To Company: Dan Fabian, Founder, Ten PM

Founder of Ten PM Dan Fabian is on a mission to to revolutionise people's health through better sleep and relaxation.

From Concept To Company: Alexandra Smith, Co-founder and Partner of FuturePlus

Co-founder and Partner of FuturePlus Alexandra Smith on building a business that champions making sustainability accessible and affordable for business.