Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From his family farm in Ayrshire, Scotland, Bryce Cunningham is transforming the dairy industry with bold, sustainable innovations. By blending ethical farming with cutting-edge practices, he's turned Mossgiel Farm into a model for eco-friendly agriculture.

In this interview with Entrepreneur UK , Bryce shares his journey, offering valuable insights for entrepreneurs on balancing purpose with profit and driving change through innovation.

How did you transform Mossgiel Farm's success through sustainable practices?

During my time at Mercedes-Benz, I was exposed to the company's strategies for reducing waste and saw firsthand the approaches used in Germany at both industrial and consumer levels. When I returned to the farm after my dad was diagnosed with cancer and began our journey to brew and deliver our own milk, I realised that by designing our own processes, we could integrate renewable technologies and close the loop on waste through circular supply chains with our customers.

As my understanding of sustainability grew, I became increasingly aware of the criticisms facing animal agriculture. That really pushed me to rethink how we farm, leading to changes like keeping cows and calves together until weaning and planting a diverse mix of herbs, grasses, and clovers to improve our soil health.

These practices not only reduce our reliance on external feed but also help our soil sequester carbon and methane, making the farm more resilient. Our goal is to show that sustainability doesn't have to be a choice between animal and plant-based agriculture; it's about innovation and collaboration to achieve a better balance for the environment.

What happened when you recently went head to head with Oatly's Caroline Reid, and what can other entrepreneurs take from this regarding conflicting interests in business?

Oatly put out a call for a "Big Dairy" CEO to debate carbon footprinting in dairy on a Reddit AMA. They wanted to know why dairy companies weren't putting their carbon numbers on their packaging when Oatly did.

When I saw that small dairies were excluded from the conversation, I sent them an email and argued that it was wrong not to include us. Oatly agreed to have me on. Despite the callout reaching 26 million people, I was the only dairy farmer across Europe to respond—which, to be honest, I found disappointing. It speaks to how poorly our industry has promoted the great things dairy can do, but also how disconnected it is from engaging in important conversations.

During the AMA, I debated Oatly's Caroline Reid with help from my wife Ashlea and our team. We answered questions about dairy's carbon footprint and our practices. One of the key points was that, at the time, we couldn't afford a full lifecycle analysis to put our carbon numbers on our packaging. Oatly recognised the cost barrier for small farms and offered to fund our analysis so we could be more transparent, which was a positive outcome.

While neither of us changed our stance, the dialogue was valuable. I invited Oatly to visit our farm, and they accepted. It just goes to show that even in industries with opposing views, we can find common ground through conversation. Entrepreneurs can take away that it's worth engaging with conflicting perspectives—it can lead to better understanding, even if it doesn't lead to agreement. And hey, maybe our politicians could learn something from this process too.

What key lessons have you learned from your biggest failures, and how did they shape your approach to business?

My biggest failures have come from moving too fast without planning or properly communicating with my team. I have a tendency to charge ahead, and sometimes I'd look back and realise that half the team was still at the starting line. That's why I applied for the Hunter Foundation's ScaleUp Scotland programme. It's taught me a lot about the importance of building a shared vision and making sure everyone is aligned before pushing forward.

I've also learned the value of being deliberate about the culture we create at Mossgiel. It's not enough to have values written down somewhere; you have to live them. My failures have helped shape my commitment to building a business that truly reflects the principles we stand for—sustainability, ethical farming, and collaboration.

Related: Scaling Sustainably: A Roadmap to Net Zero for Startups

What steps have you taken to build a resilient business model that can withstand economic fluctuations or crises?

One of the key strategies has been focusing on efficiency while maintaining our commitment to a craft-based approach. We've invested in renewable technologies like biomass and solar power, which help us reduce reliance on external energy sources and protect us from price fluctuations. We've also made changes on the farm itself, planting diverse crops in our pastures to reduce our dependence on external feed.

Additionally, we've built strategic partnerships with other dairies and home delivery companies, allowing us to expand our network without heavy capital investment.We work with the farming co-op to ensure supply, and to help support other farms. Designing our own production processes has also been crucial—it ensures that we maintain the highest quality in our products while staying adaptable to market changes.

How do you prioritise sustainability in your business decisions, and what practical measures have you taken to ensure eco-friendly practices?

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Mossgiel. We've completely eliminated single-use plastics in our main packaging, and we use compostable seals and foils to meet tamper-proofing requirements without compromising on environmental responsibility. Our deliveries are made using low-emission and electric vehicles, which are powered by renewable energy from our solar panels and biomass systems.

We've also collaborated with other businesses like coffee and chocolate makers to use their waste products as compost for our pastures. We're constantly researching with universities to ensure our packaging and farming practices are as sustainable as possible. Our grazing practices are designed to enhance biodiversity, and we only collaborate with organic farmers who share our commitment to nature-friendly farming.

What's next for Mossgiel Farm?

We plan to raise investment to expand into new markets across the UK and introduce more products that align with the same ethics and sustainability values we hold for our milk. Our goal is to continue challenging Big Dairy's practices and show that dairy can be sustainable, ethical, and still provide high-quality nutrition.

Ultimately, we want to remind people that dairy isn't just a cheap commodity at the bottom of the value chain. It's nature's original superfood—a powerhouse of natural nutrition that we should respect and cherish.