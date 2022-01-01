Asim Rais Siddiqui

Asim Rais Siddiqui

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CTO

Asim Rais is the co-founder and CTO of Tekrevol, an expert in next-generation technology and software solutions with over a decade of experience in development and enterprise digitalization.

https://www.tekrevol.com/

The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today

Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.

