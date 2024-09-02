From Concept To Company: Q&A With Stuart Davis, Co-Founder And CEO, Dubs Universe

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Orpington-based startup Dubs Universe, a British Footwear Association Member, won Manufacturing and Engineering StartUp of the Year at the 2024 South East StartUp Awards. Specialising in sustainable kids' trainers, Dubs Universe stands out for its meticulous design and eco-friendly materials, setting it apart from competitors. Entrepreneur UK talks to Stuart Davis, co-founder and CEO at Dubs Universe to learn about his enterprise's innovative design process, supply chain transparency, and community engagement efforts.

What inspired you to start your business?

Dubs was inspired by my bonkers, supercharged little girl and her crazy fast-growing feet, and the fact that I lost my job during the first lockdown. As a new-ish dad at the time, I was gutted when Leila's feet were too big for her brand-new shoe that she'd only worn twice and were now destined for the bin. I actually turned them into flowerpots- anything to keep her entertained.

My co-founder and good friend Gary, a graphic designer, and I used to catch up on Zoom weekly for some sanity. During these chats, I would often lament about my day, especially how Leila had outgrown another pair of perfectly good shoes that she had worn only twice. Gary understood this frustration all too well. He recognised that comfort, aesthetics, and sustainability had to go hand-in-hand, but the amount of waste generated by children's shoes was alarming.

We discovered that two million shoes are thrown into landfills every week in the UK alone, with children's shoes contributing significantly to this problem. This revelation led us to set an ambitious goal: how do we make an "immortal sneaker"?

Taking advantage of Leila's naptime, I dedicated 37 minutes each day to research, learn, and connect with anyone knowledgeable about shoemaking and sustainability. These efforts eventually culminated in the creation of The Dubs Universe, where we began to address our ambitious challenge, and bring our vision to life.

What has been your biggest challenge so far in your entrepreneurial journey, and how did you overcome it?

It sounds cliché, but our biggest challenges were money and knowledge, or rather, the lack of both. Starting Dubs from scratch has been incredibly expensive. I'm still working full-time, while trying to grow Dubs in the evenings, all while balancing being a good dad and husband.

Sustainability adds another layer of difficulty and expense. We could easily produce off-the-shelf shoes for US$5, but our mission is to challenge the "wear and throw-away" mentality in kids' shoes. Sustainable practices come at a premium, making our journey even more financially challenging.

Additionally, breaking into an industry that is so set in its ways has been tough. As a new brand that factories and manufacturers have never heard of, and one that orders in small quantities, it's difficult to drive change or speed up processes.

To overcome these challenges, I researched smaller brands, examined their social media feeds and branding, and reached out to propose a skill-swap. I offered to enhance their social strategy or brand tone-of-voice in exchange for their assistance or advice on shoe-making and recommendations for relevant contacts or factories. This approach not only provided us with much-needed industry connections, but also allowed me to learn a great deal about the industry. By leveraging my existing skills to gain the knowledge and contacts we needed, we were able to navigate some of the biggest hurdles we faced.

How did you secure your initial funding?

We are a startup in every sense. Money is near non-existent, and I'm still working full time to get this shindig fully scalable.

And I do not have a network of venture capitalists (VCs)- in fact, this world is totally alien to me. But what I do have is experience in developing and running creative campaigns, so we decided to launch Dubs through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. This was a month-long campaign in which we managed to pre-sell enough sneakers to order the first batch.

This approach might actually become our method for launching future styles. By leveraging crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter, we not only secure the necessary funds to produce new designs, but also engage directly with our customer base. This method allows us to gauge interest and demand before committing to production, reducing financial risk, and ensuring that we create products our customers genuinely want. The community aspect of crowdfunding helps build a loyal customer base and generates buzz around our brand too

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I make mistakes and setbacks daily! Since I'm new to this industry, I'm essentially figuring things out as I go. However, being aware of my strengths and weaknesses helps me navigate these challenges. When I do make a mistake, I pivot quickly to correct it.

I also remind myself that running my own company is the best job I've ever had, and it's incredibly inspiring. So, even when things go wrong, I consider that I could easily be back in my old job -a creative operations director for M&C Saatchi- facing similar challenges. This perspective helps me stay motivated and grateful for the opportunity to pursue my passion and build something meaningful, despite the setbacks along the way.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

To be honest, staying motivated is quite easy for me. I'm naturally driven, and always on the move. Dubs is the best job I've ever had, and I truly love what I do. The excitement of creating something that is entirely mine -a product that people genuinely love and that I built from scratch- keeps me energised.

The potential for Dubs to make a real impact by educating kids about their relationship with the things they own is incredibly empowering. This sense of purpose fuels my motivation.

Despite the challenges, it feels surreal to have finally found a job that I'm passionate about and love. The combination of personal fulfilment and the positive feedback from our customers makes it easy to stay motivated, even during tough times. I can't wait till this is my full-time job!

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Never hesitate to ask questions, no matter how trivial they might seem. Cultivate a relentless curiosity and always seek to learn more.

And also, be kind to yourself and make sure to carve out personal time. It's crucial not to devote every spare moment to your business, as it's easy to become overwhelmed. Step back occasionally, take breaks, and ensure your mind is well-rested. This way, you can maintain your motivation, and avoid growing to resent your venture.

