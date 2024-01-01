Abhinav Singh
Author, The Last Attractor of Chaos.
Abhinav Singh is a talented author, an active entrepreneur, a physics aficionado, and a versatile public speaker. Although writing has been a tedious process and consumed countless numbers of hours yet Abhinav has come up with his first masterpiece fiction novel to give a spine-chilling experience and a mesmerizing story to the readers. Before initiating the work on his novel, Abhinav was teaching physics for the higher education examinations showcasing his avid scholar skills. With a successful teaching career and expertise in the domain, he has a huge success ratio of his students entering some of the pristine engineering colleges of India.
