Aditi Balbir

Founder and CEO, V Resorts

Aditi Balbir is the founder and CEO of V Resorts. The company is a platform offering consistent experiences to Indians in the leisure travel space across India. A powerful voice in the advocacy of fostering entrepreneurship in women, she has been selected as ‘Dell Foundation’s 200 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs In The World’ in 2016. 

Latest

Lifestyle

Learning Hospitality The Old Way in The Modern Environment

The industry is changing at a dizzying pace - making way for newer ways of hospitality

Growth Strategies

What's Driving Revenue in Hospitality These Days ?

Here are five areas that shall see immense growth in the next few years to come

Growth Strategies

Women's Entrepreneur Network: How I turned into a Believer

It was more than just a platform for networking.

Lifestyle

Some Startup Strategies Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The Lord of the Rings

You shall pass! You just need to do what Frodo did.

