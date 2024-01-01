Akanksha Soni

Staff (Franchise)

How Liberty's First Franchisee is Still in Awe with the Brand

Virender Narwal, Partner, Naruson Sales Corporation, shares his story with the brand over the last three decades and how Liberty differentiates from the competition.

Why Franchisees Should Stay Away From Brands With Stubborn Policies

Nijhawan Group has been a leading retail player with tie-ups with brands like Adidas, Benetton, Nautica and Levi's. The company consolidated its retail business to make the business sustainable.

