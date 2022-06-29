Akshit Pushkarna
What's Wrong With India's Booming Edtech Industry
From getting flooded with consumers complaints to experiencing capital crunch, how the flourishing edtech industry is increasingly seeing fault lines
Handing out the Pink Slip: What's the most cautious approach to mass layoffs?
Entrepreneur gets in touch with people leaders to understand the most humane ways to tackle layoffs
Personal Hygiene Startup Clensta Raises INR 3 Crore In Debt
The company plans to use these funds to expand its D2C business and continues to work towards creating social and environmental impact in a responsible, transparent and sustainable manner
Environment Services Provider Climes Raises $1.2 Million Funding
Raised funds would be used to build digital infrastructure and incentivise market players
Why Authbridge Waited 16 Years To Raise Its First Funding Round
Ajay Trehan, founder, Authbridge, explains the process behind building an authentication and background verification business raking in revenue in excess of INR 100 crore per year
Ankiti Bose Resigns From Zilingo's Board
Claims that she didn't receive any report pertaining to the ongoing investigations regarding alleged misconduct from the board despite multiple queries