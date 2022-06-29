Akshit Pushkarna

What's Wrong With India's Booming Edtech Industry

From getting flooded with consumers complaints to experiencing capital crunch, how the flourishing edtech industry is increasingly seeing fault lines

Handing out the Pink Slip: What's the most cautious approach to mass layoffs?

Entrepreneur gets in touch with people leaders to understand the most humane ways to tackle layoffs

Personal Hygiene Startup Clensta Raises INR 3 Crore In Debt

The company plans to use these funds to expand its D2C business and continues to work towards creating social and environmental impact in a responsible, transparent and sustainable manner

Environment Services Provider Climes Raises $1.2 Million Funding

Raised funds would be used to build digital infrastructure and incentivise market players

Why Authbridge Waited 16 Years To Raise Its First Funding Round

Ajay Trehan, founder, Authbridge, explains the process behind building an authentication and background verification business raking in revenue in excess of INR 100 crore per year

Ankiti Bose Resigns From Zilingo's Board

Claims that she didn't receive any report pertaining to the ongoing investigations regarding alleged misconduct from the board despite multiple queries

