Ambika Sharma

Founder and Managing Director, Instappy

Ambika Sharma is the Founder and Managing Director of Instappy. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid

The internet is offering marketers the perfect opportunity to reach out to their customers and influence their decisions

Marketing

Most Common Marketing Mistakes By Indian Startups

Startups have shown an innate affinity towards making a particular kind of mistakes in general.

Growth Strategies

Tech space challenges grappling women entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship also allows women to play a much larger role in creating an ambient environment for other women to realise their professional dreams.

More Authors You Might Like