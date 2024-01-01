Ambika Sharma
Founder and Managing Director, Instappy
Latest
5 Digital Marketing Mistakes Every Brand Should Avoid
The internet is offering marketers the perfect opportunity to reach out to their customers and influence their decisions
How An Integrated Marketing Approach Can Help Generate Greater Brand Impact
Co-creating experiences
Most Common Marketing Mistakes By Indian Startups
Startups have shown an innate affinity towards making a particular kind of mistakes in general.
Tech space challenges grappling women entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship also allows women to play a much larger role in creating an ambient environment for other women to realise their professional dreams.