Azmat Sahaaf

Co- Founder of Bigly Technologies Pvt Ltd

Azmat Sahaaf is the Co-Founder of Bigly Technologies Pvt Ltd., A company creating an ecosystem for Individuals to be a part of retailing and help Indian SME’s to connect with the untapped buyers to provide personalized and regional experiences. His brainchild has grown from strength to strength ever since its establishment in 2016