Bharat Ravuri
MintZip - Founder & CEO
Bharat Ravuri, a 25-years experienced professional in Financial Services Industry, has recently launched a FinTech Startup MintZip. He believes FinTech has not demonstrated transformation in the industry and MintZip aims to improve the overall financial health of customers and thus, of the country.
