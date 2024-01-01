Bhaskar Enaganti

Founder & CEO, SociallyGood

Bhaskar Enaganti is the Founder and CEO of SociallyGood, the world’s first online engagement platform bringing together the main stakeholders of the social sector, including non-profits, CSRs and individuals. As CEO of the online marketplace, Bhaskar is responsible for building and managing product ideation, market strategy, consumer experience, core delivery teams, and investment management. He was featured as one of the ‘Icons of Indian IT’, in the book written by Professor S.Sadagopan, Director of IIIT Bangalore.