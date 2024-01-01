Cristobal Viedma

CEO and Co-Founder, Lingokids

 Cristóbal Viedma is a serial entrepreneur with a background in Computer Science. He is passionate about technology, education, and intercultural communication. Prior to launching Lingokids, Viedma worked as Head of Language-learning Platform at Viki, acquired by Rakuten in 2013 for $200M. 

