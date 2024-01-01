Deep Bajaj

Founder & CEO, Sirona

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

FemTech: In a Quest For Better Female Health

The term 'femTech' was coined in 2016 by Danish entrepreneur Ida Tin, as a way to legitimize and drive innovation in the female health technology sector

News and Trends

Crisis Is the Mother Of Better Cash Flow Management

Some of the major challenges for businesses-big or small-have been operational paralysis, staying afloat and being prepared to bounce back

More Authors You Might Like