Deep Bajaj
Founder & CEO, Sirona
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
FemTech: In a Quest For Better Female Health
The term 'femTech' was coined in 2016 by Danish entrepreneur Ida Tin, as a way to legitimize and drive innovation in the female health technology sector
Crisis Is the Mother Of Better Cash Flow Management
Some of the major challenges for businesses-big or small-have been operational paralysis, staying afloat and being prepared to bounce back