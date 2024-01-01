Deepak Kanakaraju
Digital Marketeer
Deepak Kanakaraju is a digital marketing author, speaker, and consultant. He blogs about digital marketing at DigitalDeepak.com and heads digital marketing at Razorpay.com. He has previously worked in well-known B2B and B2C startups such as Exotel, Practo & Instamojo.
Latest
Marketing in the Third Dimension
All that you need to know about digital marketing
How to Become a Digital Marketing Expert Through Blogging
List building and blogging go hand-in-hand and any successful blogger will focus on it
The Top 5 Ways to Build an Audience for Your Content Marketing Channel
Great content is mandatory, yes, but without marketing your content, you'll not be able to get an ROI on your content creation efforts.
How Creating Buyer Personas will Double Your Marketing Results in 2017
Marketing without buyer personas is like flying in the dark and shooting randomly.