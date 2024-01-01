Deepro Ganguly
Head of Marketing, Knowlarity Communications
Deepro possess a vast and credible body of work as a marketer, having occupied positions of leadership in leading venture capitalist backed companies. He has good experience in B2B as well as B2C marketing. He is creative, enthusiastic, humorous and a social media enthusiast. Always passionate about excellent content, aware of cultural differences, he is responsible and comfortable with accountability with extremely high levels of ownership. He bachelors of Electrical Engineering from Clemson University, South Carolina, USA.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Parameters a Business Needs to Consider Before its Rebranding Attempts
A rebranding initiative is a reflection of an evolved audience and how a brand reacts to serve the needs of that new audience