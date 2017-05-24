Diksha Dutta
Business Columnist and Digital Media Expert
Diksha Dutta is an author, an independent journalist and a digital media expert. Based in Berlin, she is intrigued by the startup scene in Europe after writing extensively on the Indian ecosystem. After a six-year stint as a full-time business journalist with publications like News Corp, since 2015, she has been writing independently on startups for international media publications. She is working on a book on the startup ecosystem with Bloomsbury Publishing which brings together fascinating stories of over 50 entrepreneurs across the globe. She believes that leadership communication coupled with a healthy team culture is the backbone for any company, and conducts customized workshops on these topics. She has a passion for storytelling and following tech innovations in the global startup ecosystem.
Latest
European Tech Ecosystem: A Look at the Rising Trends
Is London the Silicon Valley of Europe? Wait, there is more to Europe than just London; here is what a few reports have to say about the emerging tech trends and innovative cities in the region
Part 2: My Love-Hate Relationship With Slack
Employees obsess over it, young HR-tech startups want to integrate with it, it has over three million paid subscribers; love it or not- Slack is a part of your work life
Part 1: My Love-Hate Relationship With Slack
Employees obsess over it, young HR-tech startups want to integrate with it, it has over three million paid subscribers; love it or not- Slack is a part of your work life
Why is Corporate India Silent on the #MeToo Movement?
Binding work contracts, the stigma of being called a 'rabble-rouser', disappointment by historical legal action, and merely the company of fewer women at the top - these are just a few reasons why the wave of #metoo is still not hitting corporate India hard enough.
How Blinkist is Building an International Startup from the City of Berlin
Over 30 million in VC funding, 2500 book titles, six million users , three founders and 80 full-time employees. On paper, Blinkist has it all to scale up on an international level. Here is an overview of the ingredients, that would take this young startup to the next level of growth.
How to Stay Focused as an Entrepreneur
Let's elaborate on how a high-performing entrepreneur tries to keep a balance between individual goals, team efficiency, personal life and a healthy living