Dr Devaiah Mapangada

A dentist by profession; Dr. Devaiah has of over 20 years of experience working in India & Switzerland. Dr.Dev is passionate about delivering dental care that he built the first mobile dental bus in India. As the Chief medical officer at MobiDent, Dr Devaiah and his team have built the first dental carry clinic called as 'Caddy' that combines mobile dentistry with digital technology to deliver dental care at your doorstep. Caddy comprises a dental chair that weighs merely 11.5 Kgs, a toolbox, a spitoon and a strolley suitcase unit with all the equipments that are required for any kind of dental procedures.