Chief Operating Officer, Paras Healthcare

With over 15 years of extensive experience in healthcare and operational delivery, Dr Shankar Narang is a healthcare veteran who knows the Indian healthcare industry inside out.

During his eventful career, he has been associated with several organizations of repute including Fortis, Max Healthcare and Columbia Asia, to name a few. His innings at Paras Healthcare as COO marks his second innings at the organization with which he was earlier associated in the capacity of GM Operations & Quality for five years.

Dr Narang started his career at Max Healthcare in 2002 as an Emergency Medical Officer, and went on to work with a series of healthcare organizations in different capacities. Before returning to Paras Healthcare as COO, he was associated with Fortis Memorial Research Institute as Program Director, Operations for two years. His expertise lies in ensuring that organizations strictly adhere to all mandated guidelines and protocols. He works to bring about operational efficiency, practice of evidence based medicine, quality management, along with patient feedback and gap bridging. His challenging roles have taught him that valuing patient convenience is the key to success.

As COO, he is responsible for overseeing operations at all hospitals and healthcare verticals of Paras Group including Paras Hospitals (the chain of multi super specialty hospitals), Paras Bliss (chain of mother and child care hospitals) and Paras Cancer Centre (chain of specialized cancer care centres).

Dr Narang completed his MD in Medicine from First Moscow State Medical University in 1998. He later studied hospital management at Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.