Gaurav Arora

Mr. Gaurav Arora spearheads operations at RedKnot Marketing Solutions and is a seasoned marketing and advertising professional with a rich experience of over 15 years.

Redknot is a leading event management and BTL marketing organisation. RedKnot believes that success of any brand event is based on 5 M's of management: Money, Machine, Men, Material and Method.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

Event Management: Brands should follow these 3 Tips for Success

Brands communicate with their audiences through different channels -- event management sits on top of the hierarchy

More Authors You Might Like