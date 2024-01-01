Gaurav Arora
Mr. Gaurav Arora spearheads operations at RedKnot Marketing Solutions and is a seasoned marketing and advertising professional with a rich experience of over 15 years.
Redknot is a leading event management and BTL marketing organisation. RedKnot believes that success of any brand event is based on 5 M's of management: Money, Machine, Men, Material and Method.
