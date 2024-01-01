Gaurav Dhawan

Co-Founder, WealthApp

A mechanical engineer, Gaurav is armed with MBA in finance and marketing from T. A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal. With close to a decade's experience in development and deployment of portfolio strategies for premium private banking clients, he knows what it takes to build relationships, gain trust and deliver every promise. Prior to founding Credence Multi Family Office, his assignments included building the high net worth client book at Citibank along with being an advisory on their portfolios.