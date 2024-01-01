Gaurav Pandey
Chief Storyteller, Gaurav Pandey Media Company
Why Digital Marketing Disappoints a Lot of Small Businesses?
When a small business tries replicating strategy of a giant business without appropriate budget & other resources, it fails as small businesses should try things that work for small businesses
Behind every high performing team, there is a crazy CEO
A crazy CEO plays a vital role in the team's growth
A new e-commerce platform is emerging in India who would give others a run for their money
So what Aditya Birla is telling us by launching ABOF.com?
How to design a ToDo list to sync productivity with happiness
So when you see your TODO list every morning it looks something like this: