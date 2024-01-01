Gorav Aggarwal
Founder, Lovevivah.com
Gorav Aggarwal is the founder of LoveVivah.com, an Indian matrimonial matchmaking service that is highly committed to providing a one-stop matrimonial portal to all prospective Indian brides and grooms. He is a founder of Tanisha systems which is one of the leading provider of Custom Application Development and end-to-end IT Services to clients globally. Lovevivah.com is a venture of Tanisha Systems. He keeps himself involved in the social activities and has also adopted a village in Haryana.
