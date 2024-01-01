Hemendra Mathur

Managing Director, SEAF India Investment Advisor

Mathur has about 10 years of experience in private equity, management consulting and investment banking. He is also associated with many mentoring and incubator networks advising start-ups across a range of sectors.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Why Data is Next Big Opportunity in Indian Agriculture

Time is ripe for "Data revolution" which can make Indian agriculture more efficient to cater to growing food demand for the country.

Growth Strategies

Realizing Indian Agri-business Potential Through Innovations

The youthful energy and commitment of these young-agri-entrepreneurs augurs well for Indian agriculture.

Finance

Union Budget 2016: Can It Be Entrepreneurial?

Focus on attracting investments in "Startups" and "SMEs".

Finance

3 effective ways to build a strong investor-investee relationship

Here are few ways to establish positive, resonating and long-lasting relationships in the investment period.

