Irfan Memon
Irfan Memon is the Director of Olivia. He looks into all major developments of product conceptualization, production, marketing and consumer satisfaction. With over 30 years of experience in skincare and hair care industry, he has taken this family business to new heights. Irfan Memon has done a post-graduation in Accountancy and in his leisure time, he likes to indulge in sports, reading and exploring new places.
Growth Strategies
The Rise of Bespoke Beauty & Wellness Industry
Brands need to identify opportunities that create value for customers and also achieve a manageable cost structure