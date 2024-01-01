Ketan Kapoor
Co-Founder and CEO, Mettl
Ketan Kapoor, one of the co-founders and CEO of Mettl, is part of a growing breed of highly qualified entrepreneurs. An IIT-IIM alumnus, he has the unusual distinction of having spent most of his career at startups.
Ketan holds an Engineering degree from IIT- Roorkee (1997-2001) and an MBA from IIM Calcutta (2002-2004). Before co-founding Mettl, Ketan led the marketing division at Isango, helping turn the start-up into one of the world's premier sellers of tours, trips & activities.
He was also instrumental in setting up the eco-system for India's first mobile payment & transaction platform in Indepay networks. As CEO, Ketan brings a wealth of focus, drive and energy to the Mettl team.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Cloud Based Examination System is The Revolution Which is About to Come
Here's how adoption of cloud-based online examinations can make help educational institutions update themselves in a digitised age
Can Learning Agility Improve over Time?
It is easy to identify your top talent – the ones with high learning agility.
5 Employment Trends Every HR Should Watch Out For
2018 is being pitched as the year when AI hits the HR manuals in a big way
Tips to Build An Awesome 'Harley Davidson Style' Online Community
Online user communities can be a powerful force for businesses.
How To Turn Brilliant Coders Into Leaders
From Coders to Leaders – Thorns In The Way Of Leadership Building In the Indian IT Landscape.