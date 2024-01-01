Krishnan Nair

CEO & Co-founder at geektrust.in

Krishnan has 13 years of experience in various software delivery roles. Was Head of Delivery for Thoughtworks Bangalore. As a co-founder, handles business strategy, sales & marketing at Geektrust.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

#5 Reasons Why You Aren't Ready to Work at a Startup

I can state for a fact that working at a startup is not everyone's cup of tea

More Authors You Might Like