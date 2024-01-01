Lubeina Shahpurwala
Partner At Mustang Socks And Accessories
The author is a Co-Founder of Mustang Socks and Accessories and also the Vice Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Mumbai Chapter
Latest
Riding on a Purpose
In the right hands, a business driven by purpose can do wonderful things, and such business leaders can rise to inspire generations
Fly to the Moon!
Following a passion is easier said than done, building a journey towards your passion, while immensely fulfilling, is never simple
Get on the Floor; The Business Fix for Millennial Founders
With the stage set for success, there should be no other reason why millennials can't rule the world
Take Care Of Your Brand And It Will Stand Out On Its Own
Positive relationship with customers help you build your brand in an indirect way
