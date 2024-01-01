Lubeina Shahpurwala

Partner At Mustang Socks And Accessories

The author is a Co-Founder of Mustang Socks and Accessories and also the Vice Chairperson, FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), Mumbai Chapter

Latest

Growth Strategies

Riding on a Purpose

In the right hands, a business driven by purpose can do wonderful things, and such business leaders can rise to inspire generations

Lifestyle

Fly to the Moon!

Following a passion is easier said than done, building a journey towards your passion, while immensely fulfilling, is never simple

News and Trends

Get on the Floor; The Business Fix for Millennial Founders

With the stage set for success, there should be no other reason why millennials can't rule the world

Growth Strategies

Take Care Of Your Brand And It Will Stand Out On Its Own

Positive relationship with customers help you build your brand in an indirect way

