Mankiran Chowhan
Managing director-Indian Subcontinent, SAP Concur
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Top Technology Predictions for 2020
Unlimited amount of knowledge available at our fingertips and technological advancements are accelerating faster than ever before, thereby blurring lines between physical and digital domains
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-