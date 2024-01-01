Manoj Joshi
Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Director, Centre for VUCA Studies, Amity University
Dr. Manoj Joshi is a Ph.D., Fellow Institution of Engineers, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Director, Centre for VUCA Studies, Amity University, with 27+ years of experience in industry & research. He has authored 40+ articles, co-authored two books “The VUCA Company”, “The VUCA Learner” and is also on the Editorial Board of several international refereed Journals.
Latest
Gardening the Culture of Innovation
Here's how every startup and entrepreneur must engage to survive in a VUCA world
Wakeup Call: Let us be Passionate About Heritage Tourism
How heritage tourism is drawing importance in the travel-tourism industry and translating economies with entrepreneurial initiatives!
Here is How to Make Beautiful Profession out of a Heritage World
Heritage walks is an upcoming profession for entrepreneurs and must be capitalised
Are You an Explorer in the VUCA World?
Here's how in today's VUCA world, every CEO's must also start visualising, thinking beyond the horizon and this leads to success
Entrepreneurs and Their VUCA Readiness
This article is an in-depth study and an attempt to explore entrepreneurial capabilities to survive and grow in VUCA business world of start-up
