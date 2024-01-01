Manoj Joshi

Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Director, Centre for VUCA Studies, Amity University

Dr. Manoj Joshi is a Ph.D., Fellow Institution of Engineers, Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Director, Centre for VUCA Studies, Amity University, with 27+ years of experience in industry & research. He has authored 40+ articles, co-authored two books “The VUCA Company”, “The VUCA Learner” and is also on the Editorial Board of several international refereed Journals.  


 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Gardening the Culture of Innovation

Here's how every startup and entrepreneur must engage to survive in a VUCA world

Lifestyle

Wakeup Call: Let us be Passionate About Heritage Tourism

How heritage tourism is drawing importance in the travel-tourism industry and translating economies with entrepreneurial initiatives!

Starting a Business

Here is How to Make Beautiful Profession out of a Heritage World

Heritage walks is an upcoming profession for entrepreneurs and must be capitalised

Entrepreneurs

Are You an Explorer in the VUCA World?

Here's how in today's VUCA world, every CEO's must also start visualising, thinking beyond the horizon and this leads to success

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs and Their VUCA Readiness

This article is an in-depth study and an attempt to explore entrepreneurial capabilities to survive and grow in VUCA business world of start-up

More Authors You Might Like