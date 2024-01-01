Neeti Sharma
Senior Vice President, Teamlease Services
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Seven Ways Training and Mechanism Has Evolved to Cater to New age Demands of Organizations
These are the ways in which you can have a perfect training department and the only way of getting it done is by understanding these technologies
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach