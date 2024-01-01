Nick Desai
Co-founder & CEO of Heal
Nick Desai is an accomplished and visionary entrepreneur who has started and led four venture funded start-ups over the last 18 years. Nick is the Co-Founder and CEO of Heal, an on-demand doctor house call app available in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Francisco and San Diego. For Nick, Heal is more than a company – it’s a mission to fix the broken $3 trillion healthcare system.
Nick’s previous start-ups have been innovative leaders in technology-enabled fitness and weight loss, social media and mobile applications, and the web’s first self-updating address book.
Nick earned his BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from UC Irvine, where he is in the Engineering Hall of Fame, and an MS in Electrical Engineering from UCLA. Nick is on the board of the UC Irvine Alumni Association and the Los Angeles Chapter of the American Heart Association.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Partner, Spouse or Both: Making the Couple Dynamic Work at Work
It's often harder to get out of a business partnership than a marriage. If couples can't handle the day-to-day stress of marriage, they won't be able to handle the day-to-day stress of business. As a result, ultimately, the company will fail.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-