Niharika Verma
Lifestyle Journalist, WellnessIndia.com
Latest
What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit
Gympik on an acqui-hiring spree.
Why Naturals re-branded Yuvraj Singh-backed beauty startup Vyomo
Here is how Vyomo compelled Salon chain Naturals to invest $15million (Rs 100 crore) in its venture.
What made a two year old online startup to aim for $40 mn in 2016
Leading beauty destination Purplle.com is using technology base to help consumers connect well with entire wellness ecosystem.
How Mumbai-based startup brings top Indian doctors available online
In order to build seamless link between leading doctors across India, Mumbai-based startup has established a 360 degree complete healthcare solution.
How Lybrate is democratising healthcare in India
Lybrate's Health Feed, which offers health tips by doctors, is encouraging users to live healthy and fit.