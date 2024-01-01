Niharika Verma

Lifestyle Journalist, WellnessIndia.com

Latest

Growth Strategies

What Made Bengaluru-Based Fitness Aggregator To Acqui-Hire Oyofit

Gympik on an acqui-hiring spree.

Technology

Why Naturals re-branded Yuvraj Singh-backed beauty startup Vyomo

Here is how Vyomo compelled Salon chain Naturals to invest $15million (Rs 100 crore) in its venture.

Technology

What made a two year old online startup to aim for $40 mn in 2016

Leading beauty destination Purplle.com is using technology base to help consumers connect well with entire wellness ecosystem.

Growth Strategies

How Mumbai-based startup brings top Indian doctors available online

In order to build seamless link between leading doctors across India, Mumbai-based startup has established a 360 degree complete healthcare solution.

Technology

How Lybrate is democratising healthcare in India

Lybrate's Health Feed, which offers health tips by doctors, is encouraging users to live healthy and fit.

