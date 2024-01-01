Nishant Chaudhary
Co-founder, Nikulsan
Specializing in various domains of Digital Media such as Adtech, Artificial Intelligence in Digital Advertising, Strategic Campaigns, Marketing and Communications, Strategy - Digital Media & Social Media Marketing and Project Management, he possesses a vast amount of experience in the digital advertising and media world, helping many of the fortune 500 companies.
Being a result oriented person, he and his firm work round the clock; accumulating efforts in helping brands grow their business with strategic and actionable business plans. His inputs on the advancements in social media marketing technologies and meticulously implementing them in strategies for brand recognition has won him much trust and confidence of his clients.
Nishant strongly believes that ideas serve the purpose only when they’re executed.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Things to Keep in Mind Before Starting an AI Company
Customers will be attracted to you because you have something that could save them from a big mess
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-