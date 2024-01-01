Paul Rogers

Consultant, Klevu

Paul Rogers works as a consultant for search company, Klevu. Klevu provides enterprise-level online retailers with the most advanced search technology on the market. Paul’s background is in eCommerce and digital marketing and he also works with various merchants directly.

Growth Strategies

6 Practical Tips For Improving eCommerce Site Search

eCommerce business owners are familiar with the power or on-site search, but fail to maximize its potential in their own sites.

