Paul Rogers
Consultant, Klevu
Paul Rogers works as a consultant for search company, Klevu. Klevu provides enterprise-level online retailers with the most advanced search technology on the market. Paul’s background is in eCommerce and digital marketing and he also works with various merchants directly.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
6 Practical Tips For Improving eCommerce Site Search
eCommerce business owners are familiar with the power or on-site search, but fail to maximize its potential in their own sites.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-