Piyush Jain is the Co-Founder and CEO of ImpactGuru.com, predominantly a healthcare financing crowdfunding platform. The company was incubated at Harvard Innovation Lab in USA in 2014.

The best evidence of Impact Guru’s digital solution’s potential to scale and real execution capability was affirmed when it raised a $2mm Series A equity investment round in early 2018, which was the largest for any crowdfunding platform in Asia, excluding China. This investment round was led by Apollo Hospitals, Asia and India’s largest healthcare group and various venture capital funds from India, Southeast Asia, and Middle East.

ImpactGuru has an incredible partnership with the world's largest global non-profit crowdfunding platform, GlobalGiving.org based out of Washington DC. This partnership has opened giving avenues by offering US and UK tax benefits to international donors donating on ImpactGuru.com towards Indian nonprofits.

Piyush has been involved in the fields of investment banking, management consulting, startups and other emerging markets. He also possesses multi-industry, tri-sector and tech venture experience. Piyush possesses enriched perspectives having worked in the private sector (BCG, J.P. Morgan, Ernst & Young), public sector (Government of India) and non-profit sector (Instiglio) as well as with a Silicon Valley startup So-Fi, world's #1 fintech startup with regards to funding.

Piyush has an undergraduate degree from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Joseph Wharton Scholar and a graduate degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. At Harvard, he assisted Professor Thornburg in teaching a class on Financial Management in Nonprofit Organizations. He has co-authored a paper at Harvard Business School on innovative ways to finance entrepreneurial and social ventures and did his graduate capstone exercise at Harvard on crowdfunding and CSR.