Piyush Kumar
CEO & Co-Founder at Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Mr. Piyush is the CEO & Co-Founder at Rooter Sports Technologies Pvt. Ltd, India's first Live Sports Fan Engagement Platform. Now a highly dynamic & passionate Consumer focused Marketing leader Piyush has played his bit in the evolution of few brands like John Players, HCL, Micromax, Dish TV and Rado.
Latest
Is Live Fantasy Gaming the Next Big Thing in the Indian Sports Industry?
Sustainable gaming culture is a result of constant innovation and addition of edgy dimensions such as Live fantasy gaming.
How Gamification In a Digital Media Environment Boosts Sports Fan Engagement
Live sports is touted as the next big thing in the sports fan engagement market.
